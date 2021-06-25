Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.16.

RRC opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

