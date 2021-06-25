Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $7.92 on Major Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $7.92 or 0.00024203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00580238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,149,487 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

