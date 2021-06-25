Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie cut shares of Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RGPCF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

About Ratch Group Public

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

