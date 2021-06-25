Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $58.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

