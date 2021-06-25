Raymond James Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $9.50 Price Target

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been given a $9.50 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 761,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,345,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 254,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

