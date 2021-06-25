Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NTNX opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

