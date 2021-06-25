Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.39

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

