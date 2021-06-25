Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Given New $13.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RWT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

