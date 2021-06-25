reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $6,179.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039234 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,452,526 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.