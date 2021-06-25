Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $20,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $117.02 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

