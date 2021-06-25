Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 354,000 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 354,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $79,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of SEA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $289.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.20 and a 52-week high of $297.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

