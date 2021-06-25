Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $76,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,195 shares of company stock worth $40,767,394. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.