Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 155,400 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $83,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

