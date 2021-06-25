Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.04% of Colliers International Group worth $85,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $120.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

