Rentberry Price Tops $0.0007 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $222,369.97 and $4.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00575224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

