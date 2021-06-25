Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.34). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $38.91. 910,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,757. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,530 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $23,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

