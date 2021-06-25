RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Up 9%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 28,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 18,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of -0.43.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

