Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.45. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPL opened at C$20.57 on Friday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The company has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd alerts:

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

