ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $38,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.35. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $247.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

