Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCUR and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 2 9 0 2.82

Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $44.36, suggesting a potential downside of 9.46%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Synchrony Financial 13.57% 18.81% 2.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.77 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.85

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats CCUR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

