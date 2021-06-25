Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.33

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.
About Ricegrowers
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ricegrowers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricegrowers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.