Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.15. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$40.93, with a volume of 99,783 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,081,366.15. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

