Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.