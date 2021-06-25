Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

RAD stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 457,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

