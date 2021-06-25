Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $962.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

