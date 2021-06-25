RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 257 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 428.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Etsy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.57 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

