RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 641 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

