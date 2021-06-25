RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $75,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

