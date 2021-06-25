RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

