Robert E. Price Sells 8,012 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $710,744.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

