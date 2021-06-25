Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Roche by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

