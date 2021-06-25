Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 37,603 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 37,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $190,647.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,126.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $4.93 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ayro by 310.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ayro by 291.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $202,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

