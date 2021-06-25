Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.94. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 125,406 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RSI. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

