Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

