Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $35,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

