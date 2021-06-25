Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $46.33 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,928 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $46,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

