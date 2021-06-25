Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $97.20 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $97,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NYSE APD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.19. 16,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,012. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.73 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

