Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.52% of Textron worth $66,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. 16,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,046. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

