Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,992 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $112,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. 343,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.