Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,012 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of First Horizon worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 46,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,642. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

