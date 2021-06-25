Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROGFF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Roxgold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roxgold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

