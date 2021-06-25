Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.73.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

