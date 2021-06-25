Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 14,590 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

