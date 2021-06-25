Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 77,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE BSAC opened at $21.03 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.9285 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

