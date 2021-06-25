Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,087 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

