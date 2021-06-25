Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Zendesk by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $147.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

