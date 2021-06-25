Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

