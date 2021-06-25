Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0028 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $2.09 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00924955 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

