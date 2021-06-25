Sageworth Trust Co Acquires New Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,618. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.77, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,457 shares of company stock worth $46,210,107 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

