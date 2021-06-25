Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 696 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

